Musicians in the Making

Pathways to Creative Performance

Edited by John Rink, Helena Gaunt, and Aaron Williamon

Studies in Musical Performance as Creative Practice

  • Features advanced research into the creative development of musicians, presented in an accessible and highly informative manner
  • Explores, traces and models the complex nature of the creative processes experienced by musicians
  • Broadens the notion of creativity to embrace creative processes rather than simply the outcomes of those processes
  • Contains vivid and engaging 'Insights' by internationally prominent performers, music teachers and other practitioners
  • Will appeal to researchers, performers and music teachers alike
  • Offers unique insights into musical performance as a creative practice, experienced by both individual musicians and groups thereof
  • Covers a wide range of musical activities, idioms, practices and theoretical frameworks
  • Yields new understanding into how musicians acquire and then employ their 'creative voice' at different stages of the life cycle
  • Explores the complex relationships that exist between individual musicians, teachers, friends, family members and listeners
Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Applied Music > Musicianship
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musical Structures, Styles, & Techniques > Music Improvisation
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musical Structures, Styles, & Techniques