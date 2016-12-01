Journals Higher Education

$89.95

Paperback

Published: 01 December 2016

912 Pages | 813

8 x 10 inches

ISBN: 9780199330560

Also Available As:

Ebook

9780199330560

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Bookseller Code (04)

Sheet Music

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Music Theory Remixed

A Blended Approach for the Practicing Musician

First Edition

Kevin Holm-Hudson

  • Presents tonal music theory through a dual lens of works from the Western canon and examples from popular music, including rock, jazz, techno, film soundtracks, and world music
  • Covers everything from fundamentals through contemporary theory, in a four-part organization that is ideal for the full 4-semester theory sequence
  • Contains a variety of in-text exercises that allow students to apply what they have learned in each chapter
  • Supported by a wealth of teaching and learning resources, including a computerized test bank, PowerPoint lecture outlines, and a detailed instructor's manual for instructors, and an open-access student companion website with Spotify playlists containing musical examples from the text.
  • Offers additional opportunities for practical application via an online workbook, available packaged with the text or for separate purchase.
  • Based on the latest guidelines and recommendations from the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM)
  • Includes information on recent developments in music theory, including discussions on Neo-Riemannian (LPR) theory, intertextuality, and narrativity
  • Music Theory Skill Builder: this optional supplement, which can be packaged with the text at no additional cost, provides hundreds of exercises in an interactive environment where students can practice and master key concepts in music fundamentals
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Theory & Analysis > Popular Music Theory
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Theory & Analysis > Tonal Music Theory