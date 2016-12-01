Music Theory Remixed

- Arts & Humanities
-
- Archaeology
- Architecture
- Art
- Biography
- Byzantine Studies
- Classical Studies
- Egyptology
- History
- Language Teaching & Learning
- Linguistics
- Literature
- Media Studies
- Music
- Music - Sheet Music
- Performing Arts
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
- Dictionaries & Reference
-
- Geographical Reference
- Bilingual Dictionaries
- Encyclopedias
- English Dictionaries
- Language Reference
- Public Speaking Guides
- Quotations
- Thesauri
- Series
- Online Resources
- Resources
- Close
-
- Law
-
- Antitrust Law
- Arbitration
- Civil Law
- Comparative Law
- Constitutional & Administrative Law
- Construction Law
- Contract Law
- Corporate Law
- Criminal Law
- Employment & Labor Law
- Environment & Energy Law
- European Union Law
- Family Law
- Financial Law
- History of Law
- Human Rights & Immigration
- Intellectual Property Law
- International Law
- IT & Communications Law
- Jurisprudence & Philosophy of Law
- Law & Politics
- Law & Society
- Legal System & Practice
- Media Law
- Medical & Healthcare Law
- Philosophy of Law
- Policing
- Property Law
- Study & Revision
- Terrorism & National Security Law
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
- Medicine & Health
-
- Allied Health Professions
- Anesthesiology
- Clinical Medicine
- Clinical Neuroscience
- Community Medical Services
- Critical Care
- Dentistry
- Emergency Medicine
- Family Practice
- Forensic Medicine
- Hematology
- History of Medicine
- Medical Dentistry
- Medical Ethics
- Medical Skills
- Medical Statistics & Methodology
- Midwifery
- Nursing Studies
- Nursing
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Occupational Medicine
- Ophthalmology
- Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose, Throat)
- Pathology
- Patient Education & Information
- Pediatrics
- Pharmacology
- Popular Health
- Preclinical Medicine
- Professional Development in Medicine
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
- Science & Mathematics
-
- Biological Sciences
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Computing
- Earth Sciences & Geography
- Engineering & Technology
- Environmental Science
- History of Science & Technology
- Materials Science
- Mathematics
- Neuroscience
- Physics
- Psychology
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
- Social Sciences
-
- Anthropology
- Business & Management
- Criminology & Criminal Justice
- Development Studies
- Economics
- Education
- Environment
- Human Geography
- Interdisciplinary Studies
- Museums, Libraries, & Information Sciences
- Politics
- Regional & Area Studies
- Research & Information
- Sociology
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
Music Theory Remixed
A Blended Approach for the Practicing Musician
First Edition
Kevin Holm-Hudson
- Presents tonal music theory through a dual lens of works from the Western canon and examples from popular music, including rock, jazz, techno, film soundtracks, and world music
- Covers everything from fundamentals through contemporary theory, in a four-part organization that is ideal for the full 4-semester theory sequence
- Contains a variety of in-text exercises that allow students to apply what they have learned in each chapter
- Supported by a wealth of teaching and learning resources, including a computerized test bank, PowerPoint lecture outlines, and a detailed instructor's manual for instructors, and an open-access student companion website with Spotify playlists containing musical examples from the text.
- Offers additional opportunities for practical application via an online workbook, available packaged with the text or for separate purchase.
- Based on the latest guidelines and recommendations from the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM)
- Includes information on recent developments in music theory, including discussions on Neo-Riemannian (LPR) theory, intertextuality, and narrativity
- Music Theory Skill Builder: this optional supplement, which can be packaged with the text at no additional cost, provides hundreds of exercises in an interactive environment where students can practice and master key concepts in music fundamentals