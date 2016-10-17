Journals Higher Education

Music Library and Research Skills

Second Edition

Jane Gottlieb

  • Ideal for both undergraduate and graduate music bibliography and research skills classes
  • Combines basic research information with real-life scenarios, helping students understand how to apply research skills

New to this Edition:

  • A new introduction on the reearch process presents five sample topics that are followed throughout the book in "Research Process" summaries appended to most chapters
  • Expanded and updated discussions of "real-life scenarios" appear throughout the book
  • Exciting new additions of resources include the RILM Music Encyclopedias, the MGG Online, and the Beethoven thematic catalog
  • An open-access Companion Website at www.oup.com/us/gottlieb offers new publications, website links, and additional student resources
Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy > Secondary Music Education
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy > Graduate Music Education