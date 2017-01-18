Journals Higher Education

$80.00

Paperback

Published: 18 January 2017

544 Pages

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190206123

Also Available As:

Ebook

9780190206123

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Request Examination Copy

Bookseller Code (04)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Music in Medieval Europe

First Edition

Jeremy Yudkin

  • Covers the major composers, musical styles, and works of the medieval period
  • An in-text anthology features all of the major works, eliminating the need for a separate purchase
  • A wide variety of source materials, all translated by Jeremy Yudkin, offers fresh interpretations of classic works
  • Illustrations of source manuscripts and artwork provide added context

New to this Edition:

  • Thoroughly updated to reflect new scholarship
  • Musical examples have been updated to reflect the latest interpretations of the source materials
  • Includes a wider variety of reproductions of source manuscript materials
  • Recordings now available in streaming audio on the book's open-access website at www.oup.com/us/yudkin
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Medieval Music (800-1400)
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Early Renaissance Music (1400-1500)
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > High Renaissance Music (1500-1600)