"The writing in Music in Medieval Europe is exceptional and the examples are well chosen." --Kerry McCarthy, Duke University

"This book offers the clearest description of medieval musical style currently available. The organization makes sense and it is easy to use it as a backdrop for more detailed discussion of primary sources." --Jennifer Saltzstein, University of Oklahoma

"Music in Medieval Europe is an ideal book for undergraduates, as it provides thorough coverage without going too deeply into the staggering complexities of the subject. Yudkin clearly lays out the basic material in a single volume that includes a music anthology within the text, an extraordinarily helpful feature for both students and instructors." --Honey Meconi, Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester