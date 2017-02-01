Journals Higher Education

Published: 01 February 2017

ISBN: 9780190606336

Music Education for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder

A Resource for Teachers

Sheila J. Scott

  • Links research on Autism Spectrum Disorder with classroom activities in the book
  • Combines teaching strategies, materials, and resources proven to work with children ages 4 through 9
  • Combines author's personal teaching experiences with research
  • Lesson formats for teachers working in both inclusive and group educational settings
  • Addresses teaching methods and research clearly and approachably
