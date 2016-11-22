Journals Higher Education

$55.00

Hardcover

Published: 29 November 2016

192 Pages

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190215866

Also Available As:

Ebook

9780190215866

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Bookseller Code (06)

Sheet Music

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Music Criticism and Music Critics in Early Francoist Spain

Eva Moreda Rodriguez

Currents in Latin American and Iberian Music

  • First book-length study in English devoted to music criticism and journalism in Francoist Spain
  • Draws on large corpus of newspapers, journals, magazines, and other publications
  • Examines the reception of musical modernism in the Spanish press
  • Reveals the centrality of traditional Spanish music in Francoist discourses about national identity
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Ethnomusicology
Arts & Humanities > Music > Ethnomusicology > European Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Ethnomusicology > Music & Violence
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Music & Culture