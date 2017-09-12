Journals Higher Education

$55.00

Hardcover

Published: 12 September 2017

472 Pages | 52 line, 9 halftone, 1 combo

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190259129

Also Available As:

Ebook

9780190259129

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Bookseller Code (06)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Mirrors of Heaven or Worldly Theaters?

Venetian Nunneries and Their Music

Jonathan E. Glixon

  • The first large-scale study of musical activities at Venetian convents
  • Features unique consideration of the role of plainchant and bells in the context of Early Modern era Venetian nunneries
  • Includes appendices outlining inventories of ceremonial books and details on nunnery organs
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musical Structures, Styles, & Techniques
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Sacred Music