Journals Higher Education

$80.00

Hardcover

Published: 25 July 2017

c.250 Pages | 4 colour plates

9.7 x 7.4 inches

ISBN: 9780197266199

Bookseller Code (06)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Miracles and Murders

An Introductory Anthology of Breton Ballads

Eva Guillorel and Mary-Ann Constantine

  • Contains Breton text - Breton texts are quite rare, so this is useful for study of the language
  • Each ballad is translated into English and is accompanied by a short explanatory essay, explanatory notes and bibliography
  • The scholarly introduction gives the history and context for the ballad tradition and oral transmission of tradition
  • Accompanying CD contains ballads sung by famous traditional Breton singers
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Folk Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Medieval Music (800-1400)
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Popular Music