"Denise Elif Gill's brilliant book, Melancholic Modalities, defines, describes, and ruminates upon an aesthetic sensibility of pain and melancholy of those Turkish musicians whose repertoire harks back to Ottoman courts and medieval Sufi lodges. A common Turkish blessing, 'May God increase your pain,' becomes a focus for the creation of 'melancholic' music whose ultimate goal is transcendental suffering."-- Judith Becker, Professor Emerita of Ethnomusicology at the University of Michigan

"Melancholic Modalities is a beautifully crafted, meticulously researched exploration of melancholic affective practices of contemporary Turkish musicians. It is a powerful epistemological and theoretical contribution to the study of affect, selfhood, subjectivity, and collective identity formation through a practice-oriented approach. With deep theorization of her rich ethnographic evidence and by traversing the boundaries of diverse disiplinary lenses, Gill evocatively decenters troubling and long standing bifurcations of Islamic/secular, and West/Non-West. This book sets a new standard for interdisciplinary ethnography." -- Gul Ozyegin, author of New Desires, New Selves: Sex, Love and Piety among Turkish Youth