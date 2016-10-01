Journals Higher Education

Published: 01 December 2016

256 Pages

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190495008

Melancholic Modalities

Affect, Islam, and Turkish Classical Musicians

Denise Gill

  • New theory of bi-aurality
  • Innovative approach of rhizomatic analysis
  • Contribution to debates across disciplines about music, sound, affect, and emotion
