Lyric Cousins

Introduction: A Little Conversation;

1. About Time;

2. Abstract Form;

3. Drawing the Line;

4. Chromaticism;

5. Density;

6. The Meaning of 'Meaning';

7. Song;

8. And Story Came Too: from Epic to Opera;

9. Closer Still: the Total Artwork;

10. The Consolations of Tradition;

11. Radical Measures;

12. Performance: the Role of the Audience.