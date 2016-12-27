Journals Higher Education

$99.00

Hardcover

This item is not yet published. It is available for pre-orders and will ship on 25 November 2016.

Published: 27 December 2016

336 Pages | 35 illus.

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190261122

Also Available As:

Paperback

Paperback Cover

Paperback

$35.00

27 December 2016

Ebook

9780190261122

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Bookseller Code (06)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Locating the Voice in Film

Critical Approaches and Global Practices

Edited by Tom Whittaker and Sarah Wright

  • Locates the voice in cinema in different national and transnational contexts
  • Explores how the critical approaches to the voice as well as the practices of sound design, technologies and even reception are often grounded in cultural specificity
  • Presents readings which challenge traditional theories of the voice in film
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Media Studies > Film
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music & Media > Film, Television, & Video Game Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music & Media > Early Music Media
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music & Media > Sound Art