"Lions of the North is a deftly crafted and immensely captivating account of how music plays a key part in the inner workings of Nordic radical nationalist groups. By convincingly arguing for, and consistently applying a "collaborative" approach to ethnographic fieldwork, Teitelbaum avoids any notions of underlying advocacy, a tendency which characterizes many studies on extremist groups. This fearless and thoughtful approach transcends existing scholarship, opening for innovative perspectives that challenge us to see the motivations of radical groups in a new light...Teitelbaum's exceptional, but well-argued approach to fieldwork is challenging and provocative, and is poised to spark discussions among a wide array of scholars."--Jan Sverre Knudsen, Professor, Oslo and Akershus University College

"Teitelbaum's vivid and highly readable documentation of the Scandinavian far right music scene encourages us to take racist subcultures, their international links, and the sheer creative vitality of their racism and xenophobia seriously as a strategy for perpetuating dreams of national-racial rebirth in a democratic age."--Roger Griffin, author of The Nature of Fascism

"Lions of the North is a very timely book, which captures the rise of Sweden's radical nationalism as the music of the right is transforming diverse political groups into a widespread anti-immigrant movement. Teitelbaum's penetrating, often disturbing, analysis of European musical politics today is critical reading."--Philip V. Bohlman, Ludwig Rosenberger Distinguished Service Professor in Jewish History, The University of Chicago, and author of Jewish Music and Modernity