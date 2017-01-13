Journals Higher Education

$19.95

Hardcover

Published: 13 January 2017

232 Pages

5 x 7 inches

ISBN: 9780199313471

Also Available As:

Ebook

9780199313471

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Bookseller Code (02)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Light Come Shining

The Transformations of Bob Dylan

Andrew McCarron, PhD

Inner Lives

  • A new biography of Bob Dylan that looks at turning points, or transformations, in Dylan's life
  • Argues that across Dylan's frequent changes, there is a recurring story of spiritual death and rebirth
  • Offers a unique generational perspective on Bob Dylan's life
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities
Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Criticism
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History