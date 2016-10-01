Journals Higher Education

$35.00

Paperback

Published: 01 October 2016

256 Pages

6.14 x 9.21 inches

ISBN: 9780190628420

Bookseller Code (06)

Sheet Music

Lateness and Brahms

Music and Culture in the Twilight of Viennese Liberalism

Margaret Notley

AMS Studies in Music

  • Offers a fresh reading of Brahms, his music, and turn-of-the-century Viennese culture
  • Draws on various documents and perspectives with particular emphasis on the relevance of Western Marxist critical traditions
