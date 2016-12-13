Language Arts, Math, and Science in the Elementary Music Classroom

Dedication



Acknowledgements



Part One: Introduction



The Elementary Class: Transitioning to the Future

Using the National Core Arts Music Standards as a Tool

Subject Integration

What is STEM and NGSS?

A Word About STEAM

What This Practical Guide Includes

Rationale: How is the Music Class Evolving?

My Philosophy of Music Education: The Body/Brain Connection

Teaching Examples

Pedagogy

Why should we be open to adding other subjects within the music lesson?

To Discuss or Complete



Part Two: Lesson Plans



Lesson Overview

How to Get Started: The Process in Metaphor

Leaving the Metaphor

National Core Arts Music Standards

Tips on Creating Questions

Lesson Building Blocks

Include Popular Music

Composition and Improvisation: Where Do They Fit Into the New Standards?

Integrating Basic Subjects with the Music Curriculum

The Class

To Discuss or Complete

Keys

Kindergarten

September 1-4

October 5-8

November 9-12

December 13-16

January 17-20

February 21-24

March 25-28

April 29-32

May 33-36

Kindergarten Resources

KINDERGARTEN GROUP MUSIC ASSESSMENT TEST

KINDERGARTEN CONCEPT CODE MATRIX

Kindergarten Song List

First Grade

September 1-4

October 5-8

November 9-12

December 13-16

January 17-20

February 21-24

March 25-28

April 29-32

May 33-36

FIRST GRADE GROUP MUSIC ASSESSMENT TEST

FIRST GRADE CONCEPT CODE MATRIX

First Grade Song List

Second Grade

September 1-4

October 5-8

November 9-12

December 13-16

January 17-20

February 21-24

March 25-28

April 29-32

May 33-36

SECOND GRADE GROUP MUSIC ASSESSMENT TEST

SECOND GRADE CONCEPT CODE MATRIX

Second Grade Song List

Acoustics: Definitions

Acoustics: Decibels

Composer Unit

Turn the Glasses Over



Part Three: Songs



Song List



Part Four: Coded Concepts



Overview

Music

Math

Language Arts

Science

Social Studies



Part Five: Appendix



American and World Culture Month to Month

Assembly and Concert Suggestions

Bibliography

Classical and Folk Listening Lists

Copyright Information

Lesson Template

Group Exploration: Descriptive Music Words

National Recess Week

Online Support

Music Notation Printouts

Storybooks and Picture Books



Indexes