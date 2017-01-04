Journals Higher Education

Published: 04 January 2017

320 Pages

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190252946

In the Midnight Hour

The Life & Soul of Wilson Pickett

Tony Fletcher

  • The first biography of one the most famous, influential, and fascinating figures in soul and R&B
  • Informed by extensive interviews with Pickett's family, friends, and collaborators, and illustrated with never-before-seen personal photographs
  • Presents detailed first-hand accounts of the legendary recording sessions at Stax, Fame, American and Sigma Studios
  • Includes fascinating insights into the careers of Pickett's contemporaries, including James Brown, Ike and Tina Turner, Otis Redding, and Bobby Womack
