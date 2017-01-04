In the Midnight Hour The Life & Soul of Wilson Pickett Tony Fletcher

"Fletcher's vibrant book brings Pickett and his music to glorious life."--Publishers Weekly

"Throughout the book, Fletcher ably explores [the] dichotomy in Pickett's character... [In the Midnight Hour is] a layered portrait of the legendary singer."--Kirkus

"This biography of soul singer Wilson Pickett is distinctive for its voluminous and nonjudgmental accounting of his life, from early childhood on, and of the complex early days of rhythm and-blues recording... In a book remarkable for its copious family research, Fletcher, a true devotee of the music, gives us the complete Pickett, more so than Mark Ribowsky did for Otis Redding, or James McBride has done for James Brown."--Booklist

"[In the Midnight Hour] is biography at its best: anecdotal, comprehensive, captivating and concise."--Shelf Awareness

"Fletcher's brilliant little book shines a light on the good, bad, and ugly of Pickett's life, as it illustrates just how vital his music is to the history of soul and rock and roll."--No Depression

"Tony Fletcher has written the first full biography of Pickett, presenting his story with engaging prose rooted in solid research. "--Shepherd Express