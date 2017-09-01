Journals Higher Education

264 Pages

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190631185

01 September 2017

9780190631185

Improvisation and Inventio in the Performance of Medieval Music

A Practical Approach

Angela Mariani

  • Offers hands-on practices and exercises
  • Approaches medieval music as process rather than object
  • Provides insight into the teaching and performance techniques of influential medieval music performers
Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Medieval Music (800-1400)
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musical Structures, Styles, & Techniques > Music Improvisation