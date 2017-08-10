"Gender and Rock fills a long-empty spot for educators looking for a textbook to convey both information about gender theory in Anglophone scholarship, as well as a framework for understanding sounds and social practices associated with popular music... As a musician, I find that this book includes credible and useful descriptions of industry standards and trends. As an educator who has been teaching the subject for nearly 15 years, I appreciate the range and scope of examples and contexts for understanding the foundational nature of music in 20th and 21st-century definitions of gender and gender expression."-Sarah Dougher, Portland State University

"Gender and Rock is a book that any scholar or student of music and gender, or media and identity in general, must have in their collection and close at hand. Mary Celeste Kearney offers a comprehensive guide to thinking about and analyzing gender and rock music from interdisciplinary perspectives, clearly conveying difficult concepts and messy histories. Kearney takes the reader to all of the spaces where gender intersects with rock and with other identities, including bedrooms, studios, stages, and pages of academic and journalistic criticism and everything else connected to the production and consumption of rock music. Gender and Rock will influence popular music and media scholarship for years to come. I can't wait to use it in my teaching and research."-Norma Coates, University of Western Ontario