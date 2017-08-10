Journals Higher Education

$99.00

Hardcover

Published: 10 August 2017

400 Pages | 70 illustrations

7 x 10 inches

ISBN: 9780190688660

Also Available As:

Paperback

Paperback Cover

Paperback

$35.00

10 August 2017

Ebook

9780190688660

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Bookseller Code (06)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Gender and Rock

Mary Celeste Kearney

  • An introduction to gender politics in rock culture ideal for courses
  • Focus on women and men, femininity and masculinity, as well as transgender and gender queerness
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Theory & Analysis > Gender Theory in Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Popular Music