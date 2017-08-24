Journals Higher Education

$9.95

Order from Edition Peters

Paperback

Published: 24 August 2017

Duration: 36 minutes

Difficulty: Moderately Difficult

32 Pages | 297x210mm

ISBN: 9780193522206

Also Available:

Violin 3

Paperback Cover

Paperback

$11.25

01 February 1990

Set of wind parts

Paperback Cover

Paperback

$103.00

01 February 1990

Cello/bass/bassoon

Paperback Cover

Paperback

$11.25

01 February 1990

Viola

Paperback Cover

Paperback

$11.25

01 February 1990

Violin 2

Paperback Cover

Paperback

$11.25

01 February 1990

Violin 1

Paperback Cover

Paperback

$11.25

01 February 1990

Vocal material on hire

Cover

01 September 1988

Hire material - orchestral version

Cover

01 July 1989

Vocal score

Paperback Cover

Paperback

$17.95

01 September 1988

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog
Cover

George Frideric Handel
Edited by Clifford Bartlett

Four Coronation Anthems

Continuo part

Forces or Category: SATB & orchestra

Orchestration: 2 ob, 2 fag, 3 tpt, timp, strings, cont.

Classic Choral Works

for SATB chorus, 3 trumpets, timpani, 2 oboes, 2 bassoons, strings, and continuo
These four anthems have long had a special place at the heart ...

Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music - Sheet Music > Choral > Sacred Choral
Arts & Humanities > Music - Sheet Music > Orchestral & Instrumental Accompaniments for Choral Pieces > Non-Christmas Choral Accompaniments > Orchestral Accompaniments
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Vocal & Choral Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Sacred Music