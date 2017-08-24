- Arts & Humanities
-
George Frideric Handel
Edited by Clifford Bartlett
Four Coronation Anthems
Continuo part
Forces or Category: SATB & orchestra
Orchestration: 2 ob, 2 fag, 3 tpt, timp, strings, cont.
Classic Choral Works
for SATB chorus, 3 trumpets, timpani, 2 oboes, 2 bassoons, strings, and continuo
These four anthems have long had a special place at the heart ...