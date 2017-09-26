Journals Higher Education

Foundations of Musical Grammar

Lawrence M. Zbikowski

Oxford Studies in Music Theory

  • First published attempt to present a cognitive grammar of music
  • Offers sustained engagements with the music and the emotions as well as music and gesture
  • The first book to draw on research in cognitive science in relation to music
  • Explains how music and dance together construct social interactions
