Federico Moreno Torroba

- Arts & Humanities
-
- Archaeology
- Architecture
- Art
- Biography
- Byzantine Studies
- Classical Studies
- Egyptology
- History
- Language Teaching & Learning
- Linguistics
- Literature
- Media Studies
- Music
- Music - Sheet Music
- Performing Arts
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
- Dictionaries & Reference
-
- Geographical Reference
- Bilingual Dictionaries
- Encyclopedias
- English Dictionaries
- Language Reference
- Public Speaking Guides
- Quotations
- Thesauri
- Series
- Online Resources
- Resources
- Close
-
- Law
-
- Antitrust Law
- Arbitration
- Civil Law
- Comparative Law
- Constitutional & Administrative Law
- Construction Law
- Contract Law
- Corporate Law
- Criminal Law
- Employment & Labor Law
- Environment & Energy Law
- European Union Law
- Family Law
- Financial Law
- History of Law
- Human Rights & Immigration
- Intellectual Property Law
- International Law
- IT & Communications Law
- Jurisprudence & Philosophy of Law
- Law & Politics
- Law & Society
- Legal System & Practice
- Media Law
- Medical & Healthcare Law
- Philosophy of Law
- Policing
- Property Law
- Study & Revision
- Terrorism & National Security Law
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
- Medicine & Health
-
- Allied Health Professions
- Anesthesiology
- Clinical Medicine
- Clinical Neuroscience
- Community Medical Services
- Critical Care
- Dentistry
- Emergency Medicine
- Family Practice
- Forensic Medicine
- Hematology
- History of Medicine
- Medical Dentistry
- Medical Ethics
- Medical Skills
- Medical Statistics & Methodology
- Midwifery
- Nursing Studies
- Nursing
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Occupational Medicine
- Ophthalmology
- Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose, Throat)
- Pathology
- Patient Education & Information
- Pediatrics
- Pharmacology
- Popular Health
- Preclinical Medicine
- Professional Development in Medicine
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
- Science & Mathematics
-
- Biological Sciences
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Computing
- Earth Sciences & Geography
- Engineering & Technology
- Environmental Science
- History of Science & Technology
- Materials Science
- Mathematics
- Neuroscience
- Physics
- Psychology
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
- Social Sciences
-
- Anthropology
- Business & Management
- Criminology & Criminal Justice
- Development Studies
- Economics
- Education
- Environment
- Human Geography
- Interdisciplinary Studies
- Museums, Libraries, & Information Sciences
- Politics
- Regional & Area Studies
- Research & Information
- Sociology
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
New in Paperback
Federico Moreno Torroba
Walter Aaron Clark and William Craig Krause
Currents in Latin American and Iberian Music
- the first in-depth study of Federico Moreno Torroba (1891-1982)
- draws heavily on archival sources, press notices, and oral history to place Torroba in historical and cultural context
- offers insightful analyses of Torroba's works for the stage and guitar