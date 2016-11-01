Journals Higher Education

Published: 01 November 2016

ISBN: 9780190628468

Federico Moreno Torroba

Walter Aaron Clark and William Craig Krause

Currents in Latin American and Iberian Music

  • the first in-depth study of Federico Moreno Torroba (1891-1982)
  • draws heavily on archival sources, press notices, and oral history to place Torroba in historical and cultural context
  • offers insightful analyses of Torroba's works for the stage and guitar
