Experiencing Music Composition in Grades 3-5

Contents



Welcome to Experiencing Music Composition

About the Companion Website

The Experiencing Music Composition Program

What to Expect from Young Composers

Typical Characteristics of Composers in Grades 3-5

Typical Qualities of Works by Composers in Grades 3-5

How to Use This Book

Section 1: Compositional Capacities

On Composing

Compositional Capacities

Feelingful Intention

Developing the Capacity of Feelingful Intention

Musical Expressivity

More About the M.U.S.T.S.

Developing the Capacity of Musical Expressivity

Artistic Craftsmanship

Techniques and Etudes for Grades 3-5

Developing the Capacity of Artistic Craftsmanship

Final Thoughts

Section 2: Using Sketchpages

Guiding the Journey

Introducing Sketchpages to Young Composers

Sketchpages as Multi-taskers



Section 3: Creative Positive Compositional Experiences

Composition Requires a Different Kind of Teaching

Working with Idea Generation

Idea Development or Extension

Anchoring Knowledge, Inviting Inspiration

Guidelines for Sharing Compositions - Giving and Receiving Feedback

Setting Expectations and Creating Guidelines

Composer's Circles

Working with Reluctant Sharers

Putting Feedback to Good Use

Post-Performance Reflections

Making the Most of Limited Timeframes

Section 4: Teacher Guides and Student Sketchpages

Teacher Guides

Curricular Organization

Songwriting and Choral Music

Composition and Visual Media

Instrumental Music

Electronic Music and Digital Media

Music Theater

Projects for Grade 3

Songwriting & Choral Music - Seasons: A Song Cycle in Four Movements

Composition & Visual Media - Composing for Adventuresome Characters

Project in Instrumental Music - Sounds & Notations

Project in Electronic Music & Digital Media - Duets with Tone Matrix Generators

Project in Music Theater - Getting to Know Me: Introducing Character Songs

Projects for Grade 4

Project in Songwriting & Choral Music - Tonic & Dominant Friendship Songs

Project in Composition & Visual Media - Before & After

Project in Instrumental Music - Percussion Canon

Project in Electronic Music & Digital Media - Head in the Game

Project in Music Theater - There's More than One Way to Tell a Story

Projects for Grade 5

Project in Songwriting & Choral Music - Our Blues Album

Project in Composition & Visual Media - From Silent Movie to Film Score: Just "Say Cheese"

Project in Instrumental Music - Soundscapes: A Walk through the Fair

Project in Electronic Music & Digital Media - Podcasts with Peer Composers

Project in Music Theater - Mini-Musical: A Story in Just Five Songs

Appendix: Sketchpage Notation Templates