Journals Higher Education

$74.00

Hardcover

Published: 03 October 2016

336 Pages

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190215705

Also Available As:

Ebook

9780190215705

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Also Available In:

Oxford Scholarship Online

Oxford Scholarship Online

This book is available as part of Oxford Scholarship Online - view abstracts and keywords at book and chapter level.

Bookseller Code (06)

Sheet Music

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Entertaining Lisbon

Music, Theater, and Modern Life in the Late 19th Century

Joao Silva

Currents in Latin American and Iberian Music

  • Studies repertoires often overlooked by historical musicologists and popular music scholars
  • Draws extensively from primary sources that are not available to English-speaking audiences
  • Employs psychoanalytical theories to understand how nationalism is built through music
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Music & Culture
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Music Theater