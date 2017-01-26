- Arts & Humanities
Discovering Music
First Edition
R. Larry Todd
- R. Larry Todd's engaging approach teaches students both how and why to listen, emphasizing the relevance of course content to students' lives and highlighting connections between music, history, and other art forms
- "Why Listen" sections in at the conclusion of each part introduction
- "Why to Listen" section in each Listening Map
- Compelling author voice
- Author videos on Dashboard
- Visual Listening Maps with four components:
- Overview with brief description
- "Why to Listen": explains the special significance of the piece
- "First Listen" chart: color-coded to show the basic structure of the piece at a glance; interactive version of "First Listen" offered on Dashboard
- "Deeper Listen" charts: provide more details, color-coded to match "First Listen"
- Musical Journey interludes between parts broaden the text's coverage to introduce world music
- Pedagogical support
- Check your knowledge questions at the end of each chapter
- Part overviews with timelines
- Part Summaries