"Digital Organization Tips for Music Teachers describes one music teacher's adventures in search of time-saving, useful, and organizational technologies. Robby Burns tries out and describes a wide range of tools to help him keep on top of a busy schedule and engage his students in many aspects of music learning."--Ella Wilcox, Music Educators Journal, National Association for Music Education (NAfME)

"This book will help you make technology trends work for you instead of against you in your music classroom. Burns guides the reader through every tech aspect facing the modern music teacher and gives best practices and tips specific to leading bands, choirs and general music courses."--Will Kuhn, Music Teacher, Lebanon High School

"Robby Burns merges his instrumental music teaching experience and vast knowledge of digital tools to provide information that helps new and seasoned directors better organize their professional lives. Burns delivers well-researched and practiced ideas that allow you to 'automate everything' from taking notes to scheduling performances; from scanning musical scores to managing audio, images, and videos. Burns is not shy about recommending his favorite apps and admittedly has a preference for Apple products, though as someone who uses Android devices I found plenty of helpful solutions to everyday organizational issues. The book is easy to read and full of personal examples. I will recommend this book to all of my graduate and undergraduate music education students."--Michael P. Hewitt, Professor of Music Education, University of Maryland