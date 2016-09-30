Journals Higher Education

Published: 30 September 2016

368 Pages | 209

8 x 10 inches

ISBN: 9780190236663

Digital Audio and Acoustics for the Creative Arts

First Edition

Mark Ballora

  • Provides a thorough introduction to acoustics and the evolution of digital audio recording
  • Introduces key concepts that underlie all audio programs to help students cultivate an understanding of sound production principles
  • Includes practical exercises and hands-on examples of student work, complementing the text's technical discussion
  • Supported by a free, open-access Companion Website with exercises, links to sample programs, and additional resources at www.oup.com/us/ballora
