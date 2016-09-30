Digital Audio and Acoustics for the Creative Arts

Acknowledgments

Introduction



1. Basic Acoustics

The Nature of Sound Events

Wave Propagation

Simple Harmonic Motion

Characteristics of Waves

Refraction and Reflection

Superposition

Standing Waves, Resonant Frequencies, and Harmonics

Sympathetic Resonance

Phase and Waveshape

Speed and Velocity

Frequencies of Strings and Echoes

String Frequencies

Echo Rate

2. Music and Acoustics

Properties of Musical Sound

What Is the Difference Between Music and Noise?

Frequency/Pitch

Frequency and Wavelength

Doppler Shift

Frequency Is Fixed and Precise, Pitch Is Flexible and by Convention

Human Pitch Perception is Logarithmic

Loudness

Power

Complications in Measuring Acoustic Power Levels

The Decibel Scale

Definition of the Decibel

Intensity

Pressure

Relationship of Intensity to Pressure

Root Mean Square

Pressure and Decibels

Understanding "Negative" Decibels

Timbre

Modes of Vibration

The Fourier Analysis

Spectral Plots

Limitations of the Fourier Transform

The Harmonic Series and Intonation

Pitches Are Just Ratios

Harmonics in Performance

A Partial by Any Other Name...

Formants

Timbre: To Be Continued...

Making Waves: Building Blocks of Sound Synthesis

3. Perceptual Issues in Acoustics

What Is the Difference Between Consonance and Dissonance?

The Mystery of the Octave, and the Evolutionary Basis of Music

Perspectives on Consonance and Dissonance

Sound Spectra in Time

Localization of Natural Events

Interaural Time Delay (ITD)

Spectral Shadowing, or Interaural Level Delay (ILD)

Pinnae Filtering

Mismatches Between Measurement and Perception

Phase

Timbre

Loudness

Masking

Hearing Things That Aren't There

--Second-order Beats

--Binaural Beats

--The Missing Fundamental

--Difference Tones

The Physical Basis of Pitch Perception

Auditory Scene Analysis

Turn It Down!

4. Fundamentals of Electricity

Static Electricity

Electricity = Electrons

From Parlor Tricks to Lightning Storms

Current, Voltage, Resistance, and Power

The Battery

Magnetism

Magnetism and Electrical Current

Magnetic Induction

Electromagnetic Resonance

Impedance

--Coils and AC: Inductance

--Capacitor Plates and AC: Capacitance

Impedance, Voltage, and Current

Controlling Current: From Vacuum Tubes to Microprocessors

Vacuum Tubes

Semiconductors

Electronics and Music

Telephone Communication

Vinyl Records

Tape

Radio Broadcasting

Studio Connections

Grounding

Audio Levels

Audio Cables and Impedance

Keeping a Squeeze on Current

5. The Basics of Digital Audio

Historical Context

Digitizing Audio: The Big Picture

The Central Problem

Digital Conversion

Does Digital Sound as Good as Analog?

--Arguments for Analog

--Arguments for Digital

--So Where Does That Leave Us?

Characteristics of Digital Audio

Sampling Rate

The Sampling Rate of CD Audio and Its Origin

Sample Size

--Signal-to-Error Ratio

--Dither

Sample Size vs. Sampling Rate

Filtering

What Is Filtering?

Filter Types

--Lowpass Filter

--Highpass Filter

--Bandpass Filter

--Band-Reject Filter

--"Everything Is a Filter!"

The Digital Filtering Process

Feedforward vs. Feedback Filters

Lowpass Filters

Highpass Filters

Bandpass and Band-Reject Filters

Other Filter Characteristics

The Digital Recording and Playback Process

Recording

--Dither

--Lowpass(Antialiasing) Filter

--Sample and Hold

--Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC)

--Multiplexer

--Error Correction

--Encoding

Playback

--Buffer

--Error Correction

--Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) and Sample and Hold

--Output Lowpass Filter

6. Working with Digital Audio

Analysis and Processing

Spectral Representation

--0 Hz = Direct Current

--Spectra of Digital Signals

--The Fourier Transform Process

----Perspective One: Multiplication by Probe Signals

----Perspective Two: A Harmonic Coordinate System

----Perspective Three: Taking the Inner Product

----Perspective Four: Filter Bank

--The Fast Fourier Transform (FFT)

--Time Domain Localization vs. Spectral Resolution

----Segmenting the Signal: Short Time Fourier Transform and Window Functions

----Window Length and Spectral Resolution

----Window Functions

Convolution

--What Is It?

--Why Is Convolution Important?

----Time Domain Multiplication: Ring Modulation

----Time Domain Convolution: Filtering

----Finite Impulse Response (FIR) Filters and Infinite Impulse Response (IIR) Filters

----Spectral Shaping

Oversampling and Noise Shaping

Perceptual Coding

Psychoacoustics

Masking and Perceptual Coding

Encoding Techniques

Approaches to Improving Audio: Compress Content or Increase Resolution?

Storage Media

Compact Disc

--Retrieving Data

--The Form of the Data

CD Recorders

DVD

Super Audio CD (SACD)

DVD-Audio

High Definition Compatible Digital (HDCD)

Blu-ray

Hard-Disk Recording: The Convergence of Multimedia

Digital Workstations

Transferring Data Between Devices

Audio File Types

--NeXT/Sun

--AIFF

--SDII

--WAVE

--CAF

Video Streaming and Networked Music

7. Acoustic Signatures: Room Acoustics, Microphones, and Loudspeakers

Room Acoustics

Direct and Reflected Sound

Large Performance Spaces

--Direct Sound

--Early Reflections

--Diffuse Reverberation

--Reverberation Radius

--Impulse Response

--Interaural Cross-Correlation (IACC)

--Types of Reflection: Specular and Diffuse

--Speech vs. Music

--Absorption

--Absorption and Sound Propagation

--Ideal Concert Hall Characteristics

Small Performance Spaces

--Room Modes

--Flutter Echo

--Comb Filtering

--Acoustic Treatment of Small Spaces

Microphones

Receptor Types

--Pressure

--Pressure Gradient (Velocity)

Transducer Types

--Dynamic (Electrodynamic, Electromagnetic, Ribbon, Moving Coil)

--Condenser (Capacitor)

Directionality

--Omnidirectional

--Bidirectional (Figure 8)

--First-Order Directional Microphones

--Standard Cardioid

--Subcardioid

--Supercardioid

--Hypercardioid

Variable Pattern Microphones

Directionality and Frequency Response

--Phase Drop-off

--Intensity Drop-off

Direct vs. Diffuse Sound Responses

Microphone Configurations

Recording Popular vs. Recording Classical

Time-of-Arrival Configurations

Intensity Configurations

--XY Microphone Configuration

--MS Microphone Configuration

Near-Coincident Configurations

--ORTF

--Spherical Stereo Microphones

Support (Accent) Microphones

Multi-Microphone Configuration for Recording Large Ensembles

Surround Recording Configurations

--INA 5

--The Fukada Tree

--OCT Surround

--Expansions of the Spherical Stereo Microphone

--Soundfield Microphone

Loudspeaker Technology

8. Treating and Mixing Audio

Effects: An Introduction

Combining Effects

A Few Words on Word Length

Error and Word Length

Converting to Lower Word Sizes

Latency

Delay-Based Effects

Simple Delay

Multitap Delay

Feedback Delay

Building Blocks of Delay-Based Effects: Comb and All-pass Filters

Comb Filters

--Feedforward Comb Filter (Inverted Comb Filter)

--Feedback Comb Filter

All-pass Filters

Delay-Based Effects

Flanging

Chorusing

Phase Shifting

Reverberation

--Reverb Chamber (Echo Chamber)

--Spring Reverb

--Plate Reverb

--Digital Reverberation

--Convolution Reverb

Delayed Signals: A Matter of Interpolation

Spectral Effects

Ring/Amplitude Modulation

Channel Vocoder

Phase Vocoder

Dynamic Effects

Compressor/Limiter

Expander/Noise Gate

Companding

Normalization/Maximization

--Normalization

--Maximization

Mixing and Signal Flow

Channels

Level Meters

Phantom Power

Channel Insert

Equalization

Channel Fader

Mixer Buses

Mute/Solo Switches

Pan

Output Buses

Patchbay

Stereophony

Localization vs. Spaciousness

Simulated Localization in Audio Systems

Quadraphony

5.1 Surround Sound

Eight Channels and More

Ambisonics

Mastering

9. Communication Among Devices

MIDI: The Big Picture

Connecting MIDI Synthesizers

MIDI Messages

Status Bytes and Data Bytes

Channel Voice Message Types

--Note Off

--Note On

--Polyphonic Key Pressure (Poly Aftertouch)

--Channel Key Pressure (Channel Aftertouch)

--Program Change

--Pitch Bend

--Control Change

System Exclusive Messages

--Start System Exclusive

--End System Exclusive (EOX)

MIDI Utility Programs

Additions to the MIDI Protocol

Standard MIDI Files (SMFs)

General MIDI

Karaoke Files

GS MIDI and XG MIDI

MIDI Show Control (MSC)

Just What Do You Mean By That?

Open Sound Control (OSC)

Remapping Values

DIY Device Development

10. Digital Instruments

Hardware Instruments

Samplers

Synthesizers

Alternate MIDI Controllers

Software Instruments

MIDI-Based Software

--Sequencing Software

--Notation Software

--Editor/Librarian Software

Digital Audio-Based Instruments

--Digital Audio Workstation Software

--Softsynths and Sample Libraries

Sound Synthesis

Wavetables

Unit Generators and Signal Flow Charts

Additive Synthesis

Subtractive Synthesis

--Low Frequency Oscillator (LFO)

--Detune

--Pulse Width Modulation (PWM)

--Oscillator Sync

--Vowel Synthesis

Frequency/Phase Modulation

Nonlinear Waveshaping

Physical Modeling

Granular Synthesis

Algorithmic and Interactive Composition

11. Tales from the Trenches: Survival Tips in Specific Contexts

Live Sound Mixing

Setting Up a Recording Studio

Room Coloration

Electrical Noise

Common-Sense Procedures

Cable Wrapping

Order of Operation

Scoring for Video

Networking Devices

Network Address Components

--Router

--IP (Internet Protocol) Address

--Subnet Mask

--Ports

Examples of Network Connections

--Mixer Console App

--Max/MSP and SuperCollider

--Lemur and SuperCollider

--MIDI over LAN

--Audio over LAN



Appendix 1: Geometric View of a Sine Wave

Phasors, Radians, and the Unit Circle

Sinusoidal Equation



Appendix 2: Plotting Sine Charts in a Spreadsheet

Creating a Basic Sine Wave Plot

Step One: Create a Series of 360 Values (from 0 to 359)

Step Two: Convert Degrees to Radians

Step Three: Create a Sine Wave

Step Four: Plot the Sine Values

Building on the Foundation

Change Amplitude, Frequency, and Initial Phase

Use Absolute Cell References

Use an Absolute Column Reference and a Relative Row Reference

Plot More Than One Sine Wave

Add the Separate Sine Waves to Create a Composite Sine Wave



Appendix 3: Overview of Logarithms

Exponents, Viewed from Another Angle

Property 1

Property 2

Property 3



Appendix 4: Representing Numbers

Numbers Are Power

Of What Value Power?

Numbers in Computers

The Binary Number System

Some Essential Terminology

The Hexadecimal Number System

Integers and Floating Points



Glossary

Bibliography