Journals Higher Education

$24.95

Paperback

Published: 01 March 2017

274 Pages | 20 illus.

6.14 x 9.21 inches

ISBN: 9780190675110

Also Available As:

Hardcover

Hardcover Cover

Hardcover

$31.95

05 April 2013

Ebook

9780190675110

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Also Available In:

Oxford Scholarship Online

Oxford Scholarship Online

This book is available as part of Oxford Scholarship Online - view abstracts and keywords at book and chapter level.

Request Examination Copy

Bookseller Code (01)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

New in Paperback

Democracy of Sound

Music Piracy and the Remaking of American Copyright in the Twentieth Century

Alex Sayf Cummings

  • Provides a political and historical perspective on the rise of the "information economy."
  • Discusses rare and little-known unreleased songs by the Beatles, which are potentially controversial because of their racial content.
  • Shows how piracy has been integral to the music industry through much of its history and how pirates have influenced copyright law.
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > History > Regional & National History > United States History > US Cultural History
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History
Arts & Humanities > History > Regional & National History > United States History
Arts & Humanities > History > Regional & National History > United States History > US History 1900 - 1945