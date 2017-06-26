Journals Higher Education

$45.00

Hardcover

Published: 26 June 2017

240 Pages | 12 halftones, 28 line

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190631222

Also Available As:

Ebook

9780190631222

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Bookseller Code (01)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Debussy's Legacy and the Construction of Reputation

Marianne Wheeldon

  • Provides a rich documentary account of Debussy's reception in the 1920s and 30s
  • Draws on a range of previously unexamined sources
  • Introduces an innovative conceptual framework that engages with recent debates on commemoration and memory
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Composers
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Romantic Music
Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History