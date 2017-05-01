Journals Higher Education

Published: 01 May 2017

College Music Curricula for a New Century

Edited by Robin D. Moore

  • Examines curricula in national and international programs
  • Uses global perspectives for discussions of how best to reform academic music instruction
  • Provides a more comprehensive overview of progressive curricular experiments taking place than has ever existed before
Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Education & Pedagogy > World Music Education