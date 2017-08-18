Journals Higher Education

$150.00

Hardcover

Published: 18 August 2017

648 Pages

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190680220

9780190680220

City of Mirrors

Songs of Lalan Sai

Text, Translation and Commentary by Carol Salomon, Edited by Keith Cantú, and Saymon Zakaria
Foreword by Richard Salomon and Introduction by Jeanne Openshaw

South Asia Research

  • The first major publication in English on the figure Lalan Sai
  • Includes original Bengali source text for immediate comparison with Salomon's translation
  • Provides Roman transliteration for easy comparison of precise vocabulary
Arts & Humanities > Religion > Hinduism
Arts & Humanities > Music > Ethnomusicology
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Cultures > Indian Music
Arts & Humanities > Religion > Religious Studies > Sociology & Anthropology of Religion