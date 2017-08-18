- Arts & Humanities
City of Mirrors
Songs of Lalan Sai
Text, Translation and Commentary by Carol Salomon, Edited by Keith Cantú, and Saymon Zakaria
Foreword by Richard Salomon and Introduction by Jeanne Openshaw
South Asia Research
- The first major publication in English on the figure Lalan Sai
- Includes original Bengali source text for immediate comparison with Salomon's translation
- Provides Roman transliteration for easy comparison of precise vocabulary