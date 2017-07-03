Journals Higher Education

$55.00

Paperback

Published: 03 July 2017

464 Pages

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190469030

Also Available As:

Hardcover

Hardcover Cover

Hardcover

$125.00

03 July 2017

This item is not yet published. It is available for pre-orders and will ship on 01 June 2017.

Ebook

9780190469030

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Request Examination Copy

Bookseller Code (01)

Sheet Music

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Choral Monuments

Studies of Eleven Choral Masterworks

Dennis Shrock

  • First volume to critically engage with major choral masterpieces and their musical forms, structures and performance practices
  • Combines histories, analyses, and performance practices to provide comprehensive information about these masterworks
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Chorus Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Composers
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History