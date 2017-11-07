Journals Higher Education

$105.00

Hardcover

Published: 07 November 2017

370 Pages | 4 b&w illustrations

9.2 x 6.1 inches

ISBN: 9780197266137

Bookseller Code (06)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

Challenging the Modern

Conservative Revolution in German Music, 1918-1933

Nicholas Attfield

British Academy Monographs

  • Challenges received ideas about the culture of Weimar Germany, 1918-1933
  • Interdisciplinary nature of the book is of interest to cultural historians of the Weimar Republic
  • Makes use of extensive archival research
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Music Historiography
Arts & Humanities > History > History by Period > Modern History (1700 To 1945)
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Cultures > European Music