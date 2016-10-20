Journals Higher Education

Cello, Bow and You: Putting it All Together

Evangeline Benedetti

  • Clearly presents a comprehensive, natural order to cello technique with the imagined musical sound
  • Offers an approach that is applicable to each player's individual differences
  • Includes inserts that invite cellists test the ideas presented for themselves
  • Informed by comprehensive elements modern musicians and teachers are concerned with, including biomechanics and the Alexander Technique
