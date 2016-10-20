Cello, Bow and You: Putting it All Together

Table of Contents



Prelude

Forward

Acknowledgements

Introduction



Part I: Sound Image, Cello, Bow and You

Chapter 1: The Sound Image



The sound image, or what you hear in your head

Playing by ear or reading music

Shaping the sound image

Becoming your own conductor

Becoming your own teacher

Elements of the sound image

Non- negotiable elements of a musical image

Negotiable elements decided by the artist

The cellist's objective



Part II: Cello, Bow . . .

Chapter 2: The Cello and The String



Observation, the approach to the cello and bow

The beauty of the instrument

The bridge and the sound post

The strings

The nut, tailpiece and fingerboard

The role of the bow



Chapter 3: Stringing



The intersection where the bow meets the string

Stringing: the quintessence of string playing

Chain reaction of vibrating the string

Newton's laws in cello playing

A sound: beginning, middle and end

Articulations

Volume of sound

The varying amplitude makes the phrase

Analogy to a triangle

An exploration of placement

Amount of hair touching the string

The shape of the string

Optimal placement of hair on the string

Using placement for dynamic changes

Placement on the four strings



Chapter 4: The Fingerboard



The fingerboard grid: an image-based approach

The blueprint

Harmonics

Playing the grid

Notes in one location

Changing locations

In support of intonation

Learning the fingerboard: positions versus the grid



Chapter 5: Tools of the Trade: The Left Hand and The Bow



The left hand

The left hand tool

The bow

Introduction to the bow

Characteristics of the bow

The hair

The screw

The length of the bow

Gravity, natural balancing point and center of gravity



Chapter 6: A Gravity Based Technique for Bowing



The natural laws and how they affect bowing

Gravity

Weight

Balance: the CG is the NBP

Gravity-centered approach to the whole bow

Differences in approach to learning: gravity based compared to traditional learning

Changing the vocabulary for bowing instruction

Legato, the soul of the cello

The neutral whole bow

Equalizing the weight of the two ends of the bow

The shape of the bow guides the movement

Changing directions respecting Newton

Imbalance as an ally

String crossings or changes, using the unbalancing factor



Chapter 7: Short Notes as Part of the Whole Bow Stroke



Short Notes: on and off the string

On the string: détaché, martelé and accented notes

Off the string: the bouncing bow

Some things all bounced bows have in common

Bounced bowing techniques

The The Bowing techniques with more than one note in each direction

Up or down-bow staccato/spiccato

Ricochet or jeté

Arpeggiated richochet

Coda



Part III: . . . and You: Putting it all Together

Chapter 8: An Overview of You



Coordination and the Alexander Technique

Whole body playing

Opposition as cooperation: co-handedness



Chapter 9: Sitting and Holding the Cello: Anatomy and Application



Anatomical vocabulary

Sitting: the first technique

The overview of the spine, torso, pelvic basin, legs and feet in playing

Details of the pelvis

The legs and feet as part of cello playing

The coccyx, sacrum, lumbar spine and thoracic spine

The anatomy of the head and cervical spine

The role of the brain and spinal chord in playing

How to sit: moving from standing to sitting

The squat-sit process

How to squat

How to squat-sit

Holding the cello: the relationship of the cello and the cellist

Holding the cello: the perspective from a biomechanical engineer

The weight of the cello

The neck and the scroll

The length of the endpin

The size of the person

Bring the cello to meet your body. Do not take your body to the cello



Chapter 10: Breathing: Anatomy and Application



Breathing

The anatomy of the dorsal spine, ribcage, and breathing

The function of breathing

The cycle of breath

The role of breathing when playing

Breathing naturally

Breathing for a purpose



Chapter 11: Hands: Anatomy and Application



Anatomy of the hands

Functions of the hands

Function of the metacarpals

Function of the thumb

Rotational function of the forearm and humerus

Function of the fingertips

Function applied to cello playing

The left hand

The three grips applied to the left hand

Rotation of the left hand when playing

Anatomy of the shape of the end of the finger and its role in playing

Thumb position

The right hand

Rotation of the right hand when playing



Chapter 12: The Arm Moves the Hand: Anatomy and Application



The shoulder girdle and the shoulder joint

The anatomy of the shoulder girdle versus the shoulder joint

The movement of the shoulder girdle

The movement of the shoulder joint

The role of the shoulder joints when playing

The anatomy of the wrist and elbow joints

The elbow

The wrist

The anatomy and function is over



Chapter 13: Playing the Cello: Anatomy and Application



Bowing

The whole bow

Détaché

Martelé

Bounced bow strokes

Shifting

Shifting when using thumb position

Timing of the shifts

Vibrato

The finger on the string

The sound of vibrato

The speed and width of vibrato

Energetic force for playing

Direction of force to the strings with both hands

Equalizing the energy used by both hands



Part IV: Practice

Chapter 14: Practice as Process



Creative practice as experiment

Creative practice as research

Progress is never a straight line and it takes time

Two paths of learning

Creating your practice space

Creating concentration and consciousness

Setting an agenda

Assessments

Pitfalls

Embrace what is right



Chapter 15: Rhythm, Melody and Harmony



Rhythm

Rhythm as coordinator: the time-space relationship

Location of the beat within the body

The intellectual beat

The sensory beat

The emotional

The all inclusive beat

Illustration of the inclusive beat

Scales and Harmony in Music

Scales and melody

Scales and harmony



Chapter 16: Auralization and Visualization as Learning Techniques



Using auralization

Using visualization

Learning the skill

Visualization as looking inward



Chapter 17: Warming Up



A practice warm up routine

Warm-ups before playing

A rhythmic routine away from the instrument

Warming up at the Instrument

Putting it all together



Chapter 18: Practice Techniques



Preserving our energy through no-energy practice

Just the beginning of the note

Correcting wrong notes

Changing learned habits

Reversing

Postlude: Putting it All Together



About the Author

References

Index