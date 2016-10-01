Journals Higher Education

$29.95

Paperback

Published: 01 October 2016

338 Pages

6.14 x 9.21 inches

ISBN: 9780190628444

Bookseller Code (06)

Sheet Music

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog

New in Paperback

Cajun Breakdown

The Emergence of an American-Made Music

Ryan Andre Brasseaux

American Musicspheres

  • The most thoroughly researched and broadly conceived history of Cajun music ever put into print
  • Features unpublished primary source materials about Cajun music's origins and history
  • Balances probing, in depth social/cultural analysis with musical discussions about the idiom's development and evolution
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History
Arts & Humanities > Music > Ethnomusicology
Arts & Humanities > Music > Ethnomusicology > American Music