Published: 12 January 2017

288 Pages

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190629182

Beethoven's 32 Piano Sonatas

A Handbook for Performers

Stewart Gordon

  • Presents each sonata in easy-reference format, highlighting important conceptual, structural, harmonic, technical, and interpretive characteristics of each
  • Includes elucidation of emotional and spiritual values, as they have been perceived by musicians through the ages
  • Elaborates historic performance problems attending the sonatas, including references to important research that has been done on these issues
  • Written by well-known interpreter and editor of Beethoven's keyboard works
