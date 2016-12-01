Journals Higher Education

Audible States

Socialist Politics and Popular Music in Albania

Nicholas Tochka

  • The only contemporary English-language treatment of Albania's cultural politics in the 20th century
  • Only available study in any language of "light music"
  • Provides a bold reexamination of socialist and postsocialist music-making
  • Includes over forty interviews with composers, lyricists, singers, and bureaucrats
Arts & Humanities > Music > Ethnomusicology
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Popular Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Musicology & Music History > Sound Studies