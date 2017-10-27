Journals Higher Education

$74.00

Hardcover

Published: 27 October 2017

162 Pages | 5 line, 10 halftone

5-1/2 x 8-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190467333

Also Available As:

Paperback

Paperback Cover

Paperback

$14.95

27 October 2017

Ebook

9780190467333

This title is available as an ebook. To purchase, visit your preferred ebook provider.

Bookseller Code (06)

Connect with OUP

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Blog
Companion website

Arlen and Harburg's Over the Rainbow

Walter Frisch

The Oxford Keynotes Series

  • Examines a number of cultural contexts in which "Over the Rainbow" has been interpreted since its inception
  • Positions itself as a "song biography", tracing the life of this influential number across much of the later twentieth century
  • Accompanied by a companion website of audio and video examples tracing the song's evolution
Share:

Also of Interest

Related Categories

Arts & Humanities
Arts & Humanities > Music
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Criticism & Journalism > Music Reception History
Arts & Humanities > Music > Music Criticism & Journalism