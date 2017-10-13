Journals Higher Education

$29.95

Paperback

Published: 13 October 2017

258 Pages | 135

6.14 x 9.21 inches

ISBN: 9780190665814

Analytical Essays on Music by Women Composers

Concert Music, 1960-2000

Edited by Laurel Parsons and Brenda Ravenscroft

  • First-ever collection of in-depth analytical essays on music by women composers
  • Composers include leading figures in the music world, and represent diverse national and cultural backgrounds
  • Variety of sophisticated analytical approaches used to gain insight into previously unexplored music
