- Arts & Humanities
-
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
- Dictionaries & Reference
- Law
-
- Human Rights & Immigration
- International Law
- Law & Society
- Legal System & Practice
- Medical & Healthcare Law
- Policing
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
- Medicine & Health
-
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
- Science & Mathematics
-
- Biological Sciences
- Computer Science
- Earth Sciences & Geography
- Engineering & Technology
- Environmental Science
- Materials Science
- Mathematics
- Neuroscience
- Psychology
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
- Social Sciences
-
- Anthropology
- Business & Management
- Criminology & Criminal Justice
- Economics
- Education
- Environment
- Human Geography
- Interdisciplinary Studies
- Politics
- Regional & Area Studies
- Research & Information
- Sociology
- Online Resources Journals
- Resources
- Close
-
An Orientation to Musical Pedagogy
Becoming a Musician-Educator
Birch P. Browning
- Explores how effective music teachers think
- Provides new frameworks for understanding both music-making and music instruction
- Helps students become both musician and music pedagogue