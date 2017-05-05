An Orientation to Musical Pedagogy

"Birch Browning has written a user-friendly guide for students making the transition from music student to music teacher. Grounded in the research literature, Browning provides practical frameworks for students to navigate the path leading to an identify of 'musician-educator.' Through reading, discussion, and projects suggested by the author, this book will help pre-service music educators develop the adaptive expertise essential for effective music teaching in 21st century schools."--William Bauer, author of Music Learning Today: Digital Pedagogy for Creating, Performing, and Responding to Music

"Dr. Browning has a written a thoughtful text that will enhance any music education curriculum. He has provided students and professors exemplary information about the many components needed to become a great artist, musician, and teacher. His ability to introduce many valuable concepts, draw upon extensive research, and use his years of experience working as a successful teacher trainer make this a valuable contribution to our field. I am certain his work will encourage deep reflection, dialogue, and growth within any music education curriculum, and I am excited to introduce many of the concepts to my students and colleagues."--Joseph Parisi, Chair, Music Education/Music Therapy, University of Missouri - Kansas City Conservatory of Music & Dance