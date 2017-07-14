Journals Higher Education

American Popular Music

From Minstrelsy to MP3

Fifth Edition

Larry Starr and Christopher Waterman

  • Covers the full range of American popular music, from its European, Latin, and African roots to today's multicultural sounds
  • Combines in-depth treatment of the music itself--including discussions of stylistic elements and analyses of musical examples--with solid coverage of the music's attendant historical, social, and cultural connections
  • Includes Listening Guides to help those unfamiliar with music analysis understand the key recordings discussed in the text
  • Enhanced by a selection of full-color and historic photographs

New to this Edition:

  • Dashboard for American Popular Music delivers streaming audio, digital listening maps, auto-graded assessment material, an interactive eBook, and more in a simple, informative, and mobile-friendly format. Dashboard access is included with all new copies of the paperback and loose-leaf text or can be purchased separately.
  • Increased coverage of women in popular music throughout all eras
  • Enhanced coverage of early country music, folk music, the development of jazz (particularly jazz vocalists), rap, and hip-hop
  • Updated coverage of today's top acts, including Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and Arcade Fire
