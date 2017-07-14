Listening and Analysis Guides

Preface

Timeline: 1760s-1899

1. Themes and Streams of American Popular Music

Theme One: Listening

Theme Two: Music and Identity (Individuality, Gender, and Race)

Theme Three: Music and Technology

Theme Four: The Music Business

Theme Five: Centers and Peripheries

Streams of Tradition: The Sources of Popular Music

2. "After the Ball": Popular Music of the Nineteenth and Early Twentieth Centuries

The Minstrel Show

An Early Pop Songwriter: Stephen Foster

Dance Music and Brass Bands

The Birth of Tin Pan Alley

The Ragtime Craze, 1896-1918

The Rise of the Phonograph

Timeline: 1900-1945

3. "Catching as the Small-Pox": Social Dance and Jazz, 1917-1935

Technology and the Music Business

"Freak Dances": Turkey Trot and Tango

James Reese Europe and the Castles

Jazz as Popular Music: The Original Dixieland Jazz Band, the Creole Jazz Band, and Louis Armstrong

Dance Music in the "Jazz Age"

The Rise of Latin Dance Music: "El Manicero"

4. "I Got Rhythm": The Golden Age of Tin Pan Alley Song, 1920s and 1930s

Tin Pan Alley Song Form

What Were Tin Pan Alley Songs About?

What Makes a Song a "Standard"?

Tin Pan Alley and Broadway

5. "St. Louis Blues": Race Records and Hillbilly Music, 1920s and 1930s

Race Records

Classic Blues

Understanding Twelve-Bar Blues

The Country Blues

Blind Lemon Jefferson: The First Country Blues Star

Robert Johnson: Standing at the Crossroad

Early Country Music: Hillbilly Records

Pioneers of Country Music: The Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers

6. "In the Mood": The Swing Era, 1935-1945

Swing Music and American Culture

Benny Goodman: "The King of Swing"

Duke Ellington in the Swing Era

Kansas City Swing: Count Basie

Superstar of Swing: Glenn Miller

Jazz Singers: The Boswell Sisters, Billie Holiday, and Ella Fitzgerald

Vocal Harmony Groups

Country Music in the Swing Era: Roy Acuff, Singing Cowboys, and Western Swing

Latin Music in the Swing Era

ASCAP, the AFM, and the Decline of the Big Bands

Timeline: 1946-1979

7. "Choo Choo Ch' Boogie": The Postwar Era, 1946-1954

Popular Music and Technology in the Postwar Era

The Rise of the Star Singers

Urban Folk Music: The Weavers

The Mambo Craze (1949-1955)

Southern Music in the Postwar Era

Rhythm & Blues

Vocal Harmony Groups

Country and Western Music

8. "Rock Around the Clock": ROCK 'N' ROLL, 1954-1959

The Birth of Rock 'n' Roll

Cover Versions and Early Rock 'n' Roll

The Rock 'n' Roll Business

Early Rock 'n' Roll Stars on the R&B Side

Early Rock 'n' Roll Stars on the Country Side

Wild, Wild Young Women: Female Rock 'n' Roll Pioneers

The Latin Side of Rock 'n' Roll

Songwriters and Producers of Early Rock 'n' Roll

Other Currents: The Standard and Folk Music in the Rock 'n' Roll Era

9. "Good Vibrations": American Pop and the British Invasion, 1960s

The Early 1960s: Dance Music and "Teenage Symphonies"

Berry Gordy and Motown

Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys

The Beatles, the British Invasion, and the American Response

Meanwhile, Back in California . . .

Latin Sounds in 1960s Pop: A Tall Man, a Tanned Girl, and a Taste of Honey

10. "Blowin' in the Wind": Country, Soul, Urban Folk, and the Rise of Rock, 1960s

Patsy Cline and the Nashville Sound

Ray Charles and Soul Music

Sam Cooke, the "King of Soul"

James Brown and Aretha Franklin

The Broadway Musical in the Age of Rock

Urban Folk Music in the 1960s: Bob Dylan

The Counterculture and Psychedelic Rock

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

Their Satanic Majesties: The Rolling Stones After Sgt. Pepper

San Francisco Rock: Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, and the Grateful Dead

The Doors and "Light My Fire"

Guitar Heroes: Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton

11. The 1970s: Rock Music, Disco, and the Popular Mainstream

Singer-Songwriters: Carole King, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor

Country Music and the Pop Mainstream

Rock Comes of Age

"Night Fever": The Rise of Disco

12. Outsiders' Music: Progressive Country, Reggae, Salsa, Punk, Funk, and Rap, 1970s

The Outlaws: Progressive Country Music

"I Shot the Sheriff": The Rise of Reggae

The Rise of Salsa Music

"Psycho Killer": 1970s Punk and New Wave

"Tear the Roof off the Sucker": Funk Music

"Rapper's Delight": The Origins of Hip-Hop

Timeline: 1980-Today

13. The 1980s: Digital Technology, MTV, and the Popular Mainstream

Digital Technology and Popular Music

The Pop Mainstream of the 1980s: Some Representative Hits

A Tale of Three Albums

"Baby I'm a Star": Prince, Madonna, and the Production of Celebrity

14. "Smells Like Teen Spirit": Hip-Hop, "Alternative" Music, and the Entertainment Business

Hip-Hop Breaks Out (1980s-1990s)

Commercialization, Diversification, and the Rise of Gangsta Rap (1990s)

Techno: Dance Music in the Digital Age

Alternate Currents

Women's Voices: Alternative Folk, Hip-Hop, and Country

Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music: Approaches to Tradition

Latina Superstars of the 1990s: Gloria Estefan and Selena

Globalization and the Rise of World Music

World Music Collaborations: Ali Farka Touré and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

15. Conclusion

The Impact of Digital Recording

Music and the Internet: The Revolution Will Be Streamed

"On the Road Again": The New Popular Music Economy

Rock Music in the 2000s

Hip-Hop in the New Millennium

Hip-Hop Stars of the 2010s

Twenty-First Century Divas: We Never Go Out of Style

Conclusion: American Popular Music in the Age of Globalization

Appendix: Understanding Rhythm and Form

Glossary

Bibliography

Credits

Index

Streaming Audio Playlist