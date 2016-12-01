"Peter Szendy cleverly networks the history of surveillance and espionage to the bandwidth of our current 'panacoustic' and digitalized era, allowing us to eavesdrop in on ourselves through the ear of the Other."--Gregg Lambert, Syracuse University

"Spying and surveilling--what Szendy himself expansively translates as 'overhearing'--are the rudiments of an old profession, 'perhaps the second oldest.' Hence the necessity of patiently patrolling the inner and outer corridors of power, of walking the wild and labyrinthine sides of 'our ears,' the history of which Szendy has again been proved a masterful and exemplary listener. In this topical and gripping book, which records and samples from the best and the unexpected among spy stories (Sophocles, Kafka), theories (Sun Tzu, Bentham, Adorno, Derrida), operas (Monteverdi, Mozart, Berg), and films (Coppola, De Palma), Szendy urgently reaches for a new listening post, and flawlessly delivers."--Gil Anidjar, Columbia University