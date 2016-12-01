Journals Higher Education

Published: 01 December 2016

ISBN: 9780823273959

All Ears

The Aesthetics of Espionage

Peter Szendy and Roland Végsxo
Translated by Roland Végso

A Fordham University Press Publication

  • Articulates a theory of hearing in which we are always eavesdropping on our own hearing, so as to establish espionage as paradigmatic of experience.
  • In doing so, Szendy shows how, by articulating an aesthetics of espionage, one at the same time articulates the politics of hearing.
  • Offers a series of witty and illuminating close readings of important books, films and musical works, from Mozart to Monk, Kafka to Coppola.
