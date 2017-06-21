CONTENTS

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

INTRODUCTION

Chapter 1 Foundations of a Creative Duet: Qualities of Inspired Music Education Mentors

Formal and Informal Mentors

Iron Sharpens Iron: Qualities of Inspired Music Education Mentors

Open and Affirming Learning Climate

Support and Challenge

Roles of Informal and Formal Mentors Who Are Assigned

Chapter 2 Preparing for a Creative Duet: Becoming an Innovative Music Education Mentee

Questions and Goals

Problem Solving

Realistic Expectations and Being SMART

Alternative Approaches

Real Life 101: Emerging Music Educator No. 1

Chapter 3 Knowing Your Part: Examining Your Thoughts on the Mentoring

Process

Know Thyself

As a Person

As a Musician

As a Teacher

Honesty: Areas of Strength and Improvement

Views of Mentorship

Real Life 101: Emerging Music Educator No. 2

Chapter 4 The Duet Begins: Prepare, Prepare, Prepare

The Initial Meeting

Building Trust

Voicing Your Hopes and Expectations

Overall Objectives

Real Life 101: Emerging Music Educator No. 3

Chapter 5 Developing Technical Accuracy: Proactive not Reactive

Action Plan

Stumbling Blocks

Perception versus Reality

Motivation

Application

Real Life 101: Emerging Music Educator No. 4

Chapter 6 Developing Musicianship Skills: Creativity in Time Management

Time Management Matrix

Time Management during Mentoring Sessions

Time Management outside Mentoring Sessions

Satisfaction and Needed Changes

Real Life 101: Emerging Music Educator No. 5

Chapter 7 Creative Responses to Your Duet Partner: Creating a Positive Environment

The Power of Words

Visualizing Proactive Responses

Focusing on the Solution

Real Life 101: Emerging Music Educator No. 6

Chapter 8 Cultivating Active Listening: Creativity in Interactions

Courage and Consideration

The Art of Negotiation

Role Reversal and Empathetic Listening

Differing Viewpoints Leading to Alternative Solutions

Open Lines of Communication

Discovering Underlying Reasons

Creative Resolution

Real Life 101: Emerging Music Educator No. 7

Chapter 9 Intensifying Aesthetic Aspects: Expanding Perspective Using the Right Side of the Brain

Visualize, Synthesize, and Transcend for a Holistic Picture

Emotions and Feelings in the Action Plan

Right-Brain Thinking as Guidance for the Mentoring Relationship

Proportion and Balance

Real Life 101: Emerging Music Educator No. 8



Chapter 10 A Creative Musical Collaboration: Co-Creating Opportunities

Musical Co-Creating Opportunities

Creative Daydreaming

Developing an Outsiders Perspective

Creativity as a Thought Process

Creativity as a Collaborative Process

Real Life 101: Emerging Music Educator No. 9

Chapter 11 Challenges of a Playing a Duet: Coping and Flourishing with Constructive Criticism

Developing a Criticism of Musicianship

Criticism of Teaching

Criticism of Persona

Benefitting from Constructive Criticism

Real Life 101: Emerging Music Educator No. 10

Chapter 12 The Finale: The Duet Concludes

Stalling of a Mentoring Relationship

Evaluate Original Learning Outcomes

Acknowledge Achievements

Evaluate Personal Learning

Transfer to Other Relationships

Seeking Out a New Mentor



Chapter 13 The Encore: Giving of Yourself

Progressing from Mentee to Mentor

Preparing to be a Mentor

The Secret to Longevity in the Profession

Sharing with Others

CODA Lifelong Mentoring Relationships

APPENDIX A Personal Mission Statement & Mentoring Mission Statement

APPENDIX B S.M.A.R.T. Worksheet

APPENDIX C Music Educator Time Matrix

APPENDIX D Action Plan Worksheet

APPENDIX E Inspired Reading for Music Teaching

APPENDIX F Inspired Reading for Motivation & Organizing Your World

APPENDIX G Inspired Reading for Creativity & Relationships

REFERENCES

INDEX