Published: 21 June 2017

168 Pages

6-1/8 x 9-1/4 inches

ISBN: 9780190645748

A Creative Duet

Mentoring Success for Emerging Music Educators

Jamila McWhirter

  • Written for pre-service and early career music educators
  • Provides practical tools to promote proactive and innovative teaching methods
  • Designed to guide student teachers through their menteeship
